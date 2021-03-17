QAD (QADB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QADB opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

