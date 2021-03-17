Qitmeer (PMEER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $464,813.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $464,813.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00458846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00134322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00080740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.86 or 0.00585828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 164,568,250 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

