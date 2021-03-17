qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Intel makes up about 1.5% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Intel by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,537.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 585,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,676,414. The firm has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

