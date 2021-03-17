qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,450 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,073 shares of company stock worth $6,310,499. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. 62,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,654. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

