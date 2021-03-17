qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Shares of 2,800 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $177.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

