qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $1.54 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.8% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,547 shares during the period. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $670.87. 610,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,532,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $757.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,318.84, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.