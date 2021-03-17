qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $593,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Boston Scientific comprises 1.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 213,276 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,684,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,566,000 after buying an additional 449,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 833,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,341,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after buying an additional 704,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. 128,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,523,812. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

