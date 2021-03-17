qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,261 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,961,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 899,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,620,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

