qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,357,000 after buying an additional 107,772 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,083,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,457,000 after buying an additional 222,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,708,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

