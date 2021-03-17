Qtron Investments LLC Has $896,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

