Qtron Investments LLC Has $986,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.