Qtron Investments LLC Invests $791,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.80.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total transaction of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,522 shares of company stock valued at $147,794,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

