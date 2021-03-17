Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 6,709 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,178 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

