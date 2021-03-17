Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,324,000 after purchasing an additional 583,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12,237.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 532,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 528,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

