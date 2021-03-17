Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.74% from the stock’s current price.

XM has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of XM stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

