Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives $9.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUOT opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

