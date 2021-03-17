Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.80

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 1400041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,346 shares in the company, valued at $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

