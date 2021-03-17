Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%.

RMED opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

RMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.