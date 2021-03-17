Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $729.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $734.74 million and the lowest is $725.35 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. 3,120,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

