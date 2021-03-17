Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Up 33.4% in February

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the February 11th total of 9,940,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 1,685,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

