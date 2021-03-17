Radicle Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Radicle has a market cap of $81.97 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 52% higher against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.72 or 0.00030206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radicle alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.63 or 0.00456509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00123995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00583570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.

Radicle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

