RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director John V. Crues Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 29.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RadNet by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RadNet by 113.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 204,363 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.