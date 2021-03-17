Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,028 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $321,275.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,511.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,736 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $506,433.60.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,703. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a PE ratio of -302.75.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 224.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

