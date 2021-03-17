Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Cap of $42.40 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Rally has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and $3.51 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded 106.6% higher against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00458720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00143759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.71 or 0.00578787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

