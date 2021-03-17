Ramius Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,339,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,776,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.47. 24,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

