Ramius Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 963,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,709,000. Slack Technologies comprises about 15.1% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $93,773,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,336,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,322,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $183,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,935.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,135.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

NYSE WORK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. 38,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,279,483. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

