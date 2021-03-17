Ramius Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 445,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ramius Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,027,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,981. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

