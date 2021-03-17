Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 742,893 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU)

Ramius Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,893 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,009,000.

PSACU traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,890. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

