Ramius Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,345,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,706,000.

Shares of RCHGU stock remained flat at $$10.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,853. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Recharge Acquisition Profile

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

