Ramius Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 208,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000.

OTCMKTS:ARBGU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

