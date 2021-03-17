Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.71

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $15.60. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1,033 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 132.01 and a quick ratio of 132.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.