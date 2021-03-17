Ravencoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.83 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $524.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00461855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00061533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00159507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.56 or 0.00645249 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,356,320,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

