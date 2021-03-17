Raymond James Boosts Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $23.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PINE. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

