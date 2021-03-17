Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,327 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Broadcom worth $142,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,123 shares of company stock valued at $42,296,570. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $475.12. 46,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.14. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.