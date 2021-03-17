Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 873,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $111,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $142.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

