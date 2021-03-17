Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $424.02 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,816 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $424,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 956,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 379,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,381,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,989,000 after buying an additional 62,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.71. The stock had a trading volume of 390,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,541,120. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $157.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

