Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,089,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $176,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.24. The stock had a trading volume of 153,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,100. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

