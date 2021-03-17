Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,964 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $199,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.52. 70,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01. The firm has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

