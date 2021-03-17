Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $111,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 426,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.56. 69,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,160. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $153.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

