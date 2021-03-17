Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,091 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Mastercard by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mastercard by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $188,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.15. The stock has a market cap of $377.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.