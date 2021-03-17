Raymond James Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

TSE:ERF traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,357. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.90. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

