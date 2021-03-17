Raymond James Reaffirms “OUTPERFORM” Rating for Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVN opened at C$6.94 on Monday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.04 and a 12-month high of C$8.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of -347.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.17.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.