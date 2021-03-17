Raymond James Reiterates “OUTPERFORM” Rating for Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy (TSE:CR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.37.

TSE CR opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$173.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

