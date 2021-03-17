Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report sales of $15.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.34 billion and the highest is $15.46 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $18.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $73.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 176,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after acquiring an additional 184,762 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of -67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

