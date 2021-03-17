Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,550,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,920 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

RTX opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

