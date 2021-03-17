Razor Network Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and $5.68 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.

Razor Network Coin Trading

