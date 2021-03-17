Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $823.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ready Capital by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

