Realty Advisors Inc Sells 50,000 Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $288,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $173,317.71.

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

Shares of GBR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 530,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,997. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

