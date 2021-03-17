Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential (PRU)

Prudential (LON: PRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Prudential had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/3/2021 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,552.55 ($20.28) on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,581 ($20.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.91. The company has a market cap of £40.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

