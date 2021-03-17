Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PetIQ (PETQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ):

3/17/2021 – PetIQ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

3/5/2021 – PetIQ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

3/4/2021 – PetIQ had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2021 – PetIQ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

2/26/2021 – PetIQ had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 182,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

Get PetIQ Inc alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $423,290.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $52,785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,586,735 shares of company stock worth $55,895,506. 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.